Lamont Appoints Acting Education Commissioner

Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed Charlene Russell-Tucker to serve as acting commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education.

The announcement was made Wednesday, just a day after former education commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona was sworn-in as the new U.S. Secretary of Education.

Russell-Tucker has been serving as the deputy commissioner of the state education department since November 2019.

"The strength of Connecticut’s future is dependent upon the strength of our schools today, and that is why our administration has set such strong goals when it comes to improving outcomes for our next generation so they are prepared to fill jobs that lead them through successful careers," Gov. Lamont said. "An educator herself, Charlene has a lot of experience working with school districts across Connecticut, which is why I believe her appointment to this position will seamlessly aid the state’s education goals during this transition period. I appreciate her willingness to take on this leadership role."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The governor made the appointment after the State Board of Education voted to recommend Russell-Tucker for the position.

She has more than 15 years of teaching experience and served as an adjunct faculty member as Albertus Magnus College School of New Dimensions.

"I am humbled and grateful to Governor Lamont and the State Board of Education for placing their confidence in me to serve Connecticut’s students, families, and educators in this role," Russell-Tucker said. "I will use this opportunity to continue to advance the work of the agency and our educational partners to ensure a seamless transition once a permanent commissioner is named."