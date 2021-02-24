marijuana legalization

Lamont to Push for Legalizing Marijuana in Roundtable Discussion

Governor Ned Lamont is set to hold a roundtable on Wednesday to discuss pushing forward with a bill to legalize recreational marijuana. 

The proposal focuses on responsibly and equitably legalizing and regulating the adult use of marijuana, in alignment with neighboring states.

Senate Bill 888, as written now, would allow adults 21 and older to possess and purchase up to one and a half ounces of cannabis from licensed retailers.

Last February during his State of the State Address to the General Assembly, Lamont suggested Connecticut become unified with bordering states with legalizing marijuana. 

Several individuals are expected to take part in the debate including state and local officials, business leaders, community advocates, and criminal justice experts.

The virtual roundtable discussion will be held at 10 a.m.

