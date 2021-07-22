Bridgeport

Large Sinkhole Reported in Bridgeport


Authorities said there is a very large sinkhole in Bridgeport and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials said the sinkhole is being reported in the area of Iranistan Avenue and Beechwood Avenue.

The roads are closed and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Police, fire and public facilities crews are at the scene. Utilities crews have also been notified of the sinkhole, according to officials.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the sinkhole. No additional information was immediately available.

