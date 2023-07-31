Late winter and early spring freezing still impacting farms across Connecticut

A very cold snap of weather in February is taking its toll on peaches across Connecticut.

“Those blossoms, those buds froze on us in February," said Woody Scott with Scott’s Orchard and Nursery in Glastonbury.

Woody Scott said his farm lost their entire peach crop during that February freeze. Peaches bud the previous year, and temperatures below a certain threshold kill the buds attempting to overwinter, keeping the trees from bearing fruit.

That February freeze impacted over 1,000 acres of fruit, primarily peaches and some grapes, that were worth an estimated $8.45 million, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

Then a mid-May freeze that again, hit Scott.

“We lost a few blueberries, probably 30% of our blueberry crop," Scott said.

The Department of Agriculture says the May freeze contributed to 677 acres of lost crop with an estimated $5.187 million.

He estimates overall, both freezing events impacted about 30% of their fruit operations. But they still have apples to go, and the crop this year is solid.

“There is a little delay in the season for us but overall, it will be a good year," Scott said.

Summer variety apples could be ready as early as this week for pick-your-own.

But not all farms were hit as hard. Woody’s brother Winston in Deep River didn’t lose the entire peach crop.

“We have a small peach crop, enough for our stands, but not enough for pick your own this year," said Winston Scott of Connecticut Valley Orchards.

They, too, are having a solid year with apples and blueberries, and are looking forward to the pick-your-own apple season on the way.

Both farmers are asking Connecticut residents to support local farmers during a tough year like this one.

“Just to be sensitive to what is going on at the farm and be patient and we are trying the best we can. We will weather the storm and so will they, we appreciate the fact that they shop local, we really, really do appreciate that," Scott said.