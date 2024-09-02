Lifeguard coverage reduced to two state parks, ending after Labor Day

Hard to believe but the summer beach season is wrapping up.

The state is already scaling back the number of lifeguards. And soon there won’t be any coverage at state parks.

At Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, families were enjoying Labor Day weekend swimming on the shoreline.

“It's pretty warm. I went in and usually I have to be really hot to go in the water,” Bridget Finney said.

The Finney family from Simsbury found a little peace of mind to know there are lifeguards watching their little girls in the water here.

“Yeah, that's great. Yeah. Well, when we showed up and we saw they were on duty till six or whatever, that's just a burden off our shoulders, you know, knowing that they're there. It's definitely, yeah, it's nice that they're here,” Patrick Finney said.

Over the holiday weekend, lifeguard coverage has been reduced to just two parks now including Hammonasset.

You’ll find lifeguards in the chairs at Hammonasset and Rocky Neck in East Lyme on Monday. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday will be their last day at both spots and after that there will be no lifeguards on duty at any state park swimming area.

This year, despite a nationwide shortage, 90 lifeguards were hired to watch over eight swim locations.

“I mean, you definitely feel safe having lifeguards here. Absolutely,” Loredana Ingenito said.

Also the state’s water quality sampling program is ending and after Labor Day, you’re urged to swim at your own risk.