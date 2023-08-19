LifeStar transports 1 person with serious injuries to hospital after Mansfield crash

LifeStar transported one person to the hospital after a crash on Route 195 in Mansfield on Saturday morning.

State police said a Norwich man was traveling south on Route 195 around 10 a.m. when he hit a vehicle that was trying to turn left onto Storrs Road from Puddin Lane.

The Norwich man's vehicle hit the other vehicle's driver side door.

According to state police, the man from Norwich suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.

No other injuries were reported.