As a part of Concert Week, Live Nation is selling $99 day tickets to several music festivals, including Sound on Sound in Bridgeport.

The Sound on Sound Festival will take place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023.

The festival, which will be held at Seaside Park, will feature artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Hozier, Alanis Morissette, and more.

Sound on Sound

Other festivals eligible for $99 tickets include the following: Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 27 and 28; Catbird Music Festival in Bethel, New York on Aug. 19 and 20; Gov Ball in New York from June 9 to 11; One Fine Day Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from June 2 to 4.

The offer will be available starting Friday through May 22.

For a full list of eligible festivals, click here.