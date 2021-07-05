Loaded Gun Found in Stolen Vehicle in Hartford, Minor Arrested: Police

A loaded gun was found inside of a stolen vehicle in Hartford on Sunday night and a minor has been arrested, according to police.

Members of the Hartford Police Auto Theft Unit, Violent Crimes Unit and Fugitive Task Force said they saw a stolen Volkswagen Passat driving on Westland Street around 11:10 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said the vehicle was identified as being involved in a shots fired incident in Glastonbury on Friday.

Detectives followed the vehicle and stopped it on May Street, police said.

The people inside of the vehicle fled on foot and the driver was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, investigators said.

Inside of the vehicle, police said they found a loaded gun with a large capacity magazine.

The suspect, identified as a minor, was transported to juvenile detention, they added. He or she is facing charges including larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a large capacity magazine.