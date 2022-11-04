Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies

Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief.

Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department.

Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career was receiving Officer of the Month in 2007 and aiding and coordinating the evacuation of over 50 residents from flooded sections of town.

Pannone was promoted to sergeant in 2004 and lieutenant in 2016.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Lieutenant Pannone was a servant leader who dedicated his entire life to serving his hometown of Greenwich. He will always be remembered for his candor and loyalty to the men and women of the Greenwich Police Department," Heavey said.

With deep regret, Chief James Heavey announces the recent death of Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone.



Lieutenant Pannone began his career as a sworn officer on July 6, 1992. https://t.co/zioFLZfrf6 pic.twitter.com/nC5HEge6dq — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) November 4, 2022

Before becoming an officer, he served the town as a special police officer and dispatcher from 1980 to 1992. He also served in the patrol division before being promoted to computer sciences technician in 1995.

Pannone was a father of three, one of whom is a current Greenwich dispatcher.

"His personnel file contains numerous lifesaving awards, citations, and letters of gratitude from residents spanning his career," Heavey said in a statement.

The police chief said he also served as the Silver Shield President for several years.

Police said funeral services will be announced at a later date.