Man accused of driving the wrong way on I-84 in Tolland

By Cailyn Blonstein

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Tolland early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls about a vehicle with its hazard lights on going eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-84 near exit 68 around 4:25 a.m.

As troopers were on I-84 east, they said they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Shortly after, investigators said they found the reported wrong-way vehicle parked on the westbound rest area entrance ramp to I-84 westbound in Willington.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 40-year-old Gilberto Rivera, of Hartford, appeared to show signs of impairment, state police said. He reportedly failed field sobriety tests.

Rivera is facing charges including operating under the influence, operating under suspension, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless endangerment. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on June 10.

