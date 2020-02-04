Man Accused of Hitting 85-Year-Old Woman Charged With Negligent Homicide

Derby police have charged a man after a crash over the summer that killed an 85-year-old woman.

Police said condensation on the windshield and heavy sun glare prevented 26-year-old Eric Miller, of Derby, from seeing the road in front of him when he struck a pedestrian on Ninth Street on Aug. 12.

The woman Miller is accused of hitting was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Miller has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and windshield obstructed view.

He turned himself in when he was told of the warrant and he was released on a promise to appear.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.