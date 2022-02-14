Man Accused of Injuring Multiple Officers During Fight While Resisting Arrest in Newington

Police have arrested a man who is accused of injuring multiple officers during a fight at a restaurant in Newington while resisting arrest on Sunday.

Officers were called to The Bar and Grill on Cedar Street after getting a report that a Springfield, Mass. man was threatening customers and claimed to have a gun.

When police arrived, they said they encountered Luis O. Santos, who was engaged in a physical fight with customers who were attempting to restrain him.

Officers intervened and Santos ignored the commands from the police before engaging them in a physical fight, according to investigators.

Santos then resisted and kicked officers, causing injuries to multiple, police said.

Authorities said after an investigation, they learned Santos did not have a gun during the incident.

Santos is facing charges including interfering with officers, assault on public safety, breach of peace and threatening. He is due in court on Monday.