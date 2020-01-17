Man Accused of Shooting Woman in Hartford

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting a woman in the thigh in Hartford on Jan. 4.

Officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Wyllys Street at 8:53 p.m., that night after receiving a ShotSpotter alert that three rounds had been fired and they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in her left thigh. She was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Three bullet casings were found at the scene.

The investigation revealed that a man in dark clothing had approached her and shot her after an exchange of words, police said.

Kirk Porter-Smalls, 24, of Hartford, has been charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

Bond was set at $750.000.