Man accused of stealing $175,000 worth of jewelry from Greenwich store

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing about $175,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Greenwich over the weekend.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Edgardo Bautista-Gallardo, of California, entered the store on Greenwich Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and requested to see jewelry from the store's associates.

After the jewelry was shown, police said Bautista-Gallardo, who was reportedly wearing a wig and makeup, displayed a gun. Investigators said he also told the employees and the security guard that he was going to shoot them if they did not give him the jewelry. They cooperated and gave him the jewelry. Bautista-Gallardo then fled the store.

The security guard followed Bautista-Gallardo and contacted 911 while relaying his location to the dispatchers. Detectives who were in the area chased Bautista-Gallardo and later apprehended him near the town hall parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Officers said they found a gun, a BB gun and the jewelry Bautista-Gallardo tried to rob. The jewelry is estimated to be worth $175,000.

Bautista-Gallardo is being charged with robbery, larceny, threatening, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. His bond was set at $750,000 and he is remaining in the custody of the police department until he is transported to Stamford Superior Court.