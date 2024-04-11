Man arrested for accidentally shooting his dad in Hamden: police

A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his father, leaving him with critical injuries in Hamden on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a home on Beacon Street for a reported accidental shooting. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Fire officials were called in and the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He is in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the man's son accidentally shot his father during a mental health episode. He was arrested and faces charges including first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The son is being held on a $500,000 bond. He was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-230-4000.