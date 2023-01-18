Man Arrested After Hiding in Backseat of Woman's Car During Apparent Robbery: Police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly hid in the backseat of a woman's car while she was shopping at CVS in Ansonia Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Pershing Avenue. The woman was inside CVS when the man hid in the backseat of her car and tried to steal her purse.

Authorities said the woman was able to fight him off and he confronted her as she drove away. He then fled the scene.

Officers tracked the suspect to Howard Avenue where he was taken into custody.

He faces charges including burglary, criminal attempt at robbery, criminal attempt at larceny, and breach of peace. He was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in court Wednesday.