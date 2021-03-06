Man Arrested After Manchester Shooting

A man was arrested following a shooting incident in Manchester last week.

Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Corey Jenkins at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday in relation to a shooting that occurred on Feb. 28, officials said.

The shooting took place at 145 Maple St., according to police.

Detectives arrested Jenkins as a result of their investigation.

He faces charges including first degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon, officials said.

Jenkins was also charged with violation of probation because of another outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.