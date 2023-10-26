Man arrested after pushing teen to the ground during football game in Waterbury: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly shoved an 18-year-old to the ground during a football game in Waterbury last week, police said.

The football game between Derby and Kennedy High School was held on Oct. 20.

Security detail at Kennedy High School said there was an altercation on the field between several players from both teams at the end of the game.

Several adults on the sidelines were trying to calm the players down and break up the fight, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A man in his 40s, who was on the Derby sidelines, allegedly shoved a teenager from Kennedy High to the ground. He was arrested on breach of peace charges and was released with a promise to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Police said no one was hurt during the altercation. The incident is under investigation.