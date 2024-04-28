K9 and drone help find larceny suspect hiding in the woods in Enfield

Enfield police used a K9 and a drone to help find a larceny suspect who was hiding in the woods early Saturday morning.

Officers on the midnight shift were called to a larceny in progress at a location in town. The suspect was reportedly last seen running into a nearby wooded area.

Police established a perimeter and a drone pilot launched a drone while a K9 was responding to the location.

While using the drone, investigators said the pilot found a heat signature in the wooded area that the suspect had last been seen running into.

K9 Dunkin began a track and the drone pilot told officers that the suspect's heat signature was moving from his location.

According to police, K9 Dunkin tracked to a location where the police had a vantage point on the suspect. He was ordered out of the woods and was placed under arrest.

"Our teams are always up for a good game of hide and seek. We have all the time in the world and as you can see within this last week no matter what, when or where you hide we will find you," Enfield Police Department said in a Facebook post about the incident.