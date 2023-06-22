Man arrested for apparent armed robbery of person using ATM in Greenwich: police

A man has turned himself into police after allegedly robbing someone at knife point while they were taking out money from an ATM in Greenwich.

Greenwich police said an 18-year-old turned himself in for an incident that happened in an ATM vestibule at Wells Fargo Bank on West Putnam Avenue in March.

The man saw a person exiting the ATM vestibule and demanded money from them. He was allegedly holding a knife and prevented the person from leaving. The man then robbed them, according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the hand during the encounter, authorities said.

The man faces charges including first-degree robbery, larceny, assault on an elderly person, threatening and more. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.