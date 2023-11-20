Trumbull

Man arrested for indecent exposure at Kohl's in Trumbull: police

Trumbull police Department
NBC Connecticut

A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to women at a department store in Trumbull, police said.

The police department said they responded to Kohl's on Hawley Lane after a man in his 20s allegedly exposed himself while he watched women within the store.

The incident happened on Saturday at 3 p.m. The man turned himself into police and faces charges including public indecency, breach of peace and more.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for prior indecent exposure incidents, according to authorities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us