Man arrested for indecent exposure at Kohl's in Trumbull: police

A registered sex offender has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to women at a department store in Trumbull, police said.

The police department said they responded to Kohl's on Hawley Lane after a man in his 20s allegedly exposed himself while he watched women within the store.

The incident happened on Saturday at 3 p.m. The man turned himself into police and faces charges including public indecency, breach of peace and more.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for prior indecent exposure incidents, according to authorities.

The man is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.