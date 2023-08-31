Man arrested for involvement in Orange street takeover

Orange police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a street takeover incident in July.

The police department said they arrested a 28-year-old who was a part of a large group of dirt bike, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles driving recklessly down Boston Post Road on July 8.

About 200 to 300 vehicles took part in the street takeover, which spanned from West Haven into Milford, according to police.

Most vehicles weren't registered and the drivers were being reckless by popping wheelies, disregarding traffic signals, swerving in and out of cars, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday. He faces charges including drinking while driving, reckless driving and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He was released by Meriden police earlier this month after a similar arrest.