Man Arrested for Vandalizing State Capitol Building: Police

A Noank man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the State Capitol building with paint, according to police.

State Capitol Police said the man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on multiple charges.

He is accused of using pink paint to vandalize the state capitol building by painting "the antique and distinctive wood and glass doors of the building." State Capitol Police were made aware of the incident by maintenance workers just after it happened.

Investigators said surveillance video shows a man dressed to resemble a maintenance worker approaching the capitol building on foot, carrying a paint roller and paint pan. The man was quickly identified and he refused to talk to officers about the incident, police said.

Groton Police helped Capitol Police officers locate and arrest the man. He was ultimately transported back to Hartford.

He faces charges including second-degree criminal mischief and breach of peace. The man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and is being held on a $500 bond.