Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-91 North in Windsor

A man from the Plantsville section of Southington has died after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 91 North in Windsor on Saturday night.

State police said Zachary Nason, 23, was driving on I-91 North near exit 36 around 11 p.m. when he veered to the left and hit the median concrete barrier.

During the collision, authorities said Nason was thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jason Trombly at (860) 534-1000 or by email at Jason.Trombly@ct.gov.

