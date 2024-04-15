Man arrested for stabbing partner multiple times in Fairfield: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his partner multiple times at a home in Fairfield on Sunday.

The police department said they were called to Mountain Laurel Road just after 11 p.m. for a reported domestic incident.

Officers said they arrested Robert Van Weddle, 51, after he allegedly stabbed his partner, resulting in serious injuries. The person remains in stable condition.

Van Weddle faces charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, assault and disorderly conduct. He appeared in court on Monday.

The police department is urging anyone that may be experiencing domestic violence to call or text CT Safe Connect at 888-774-2900. You can also visit their website here.