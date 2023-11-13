Man burned while trying to extinguish house fire in Westport

A man was burned while trying to extinguish a house fire in Westport on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

When fire crews first arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the front right side of the home.

According to fire officials, the fire was isolated to a three-season porch and was quickly extinguished. The house was then ventilated to remove smoke and carbon monoxide.

Investigators said one person suffered burns to his hands while trying to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.