Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station

A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday.

Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly in his car and in a home, and then dumping her at the parking lot of Lowe's in Brockton that night. Prosecutors said he duct taped and handcuffed the victim's hands and feet, and that she was still duct taped when she was found screaming in the parking lot.

Lynch was found in his car by Quincy police not long after the incident. Prosecutors said he admitted to all of it.

Authorities also allege that Lynch tried to kidnap another woman 20 minutes earlier, but she fought him off -- as seen on surveillance footage.

Lynch was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.