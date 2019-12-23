Man Charged With Vandalism at New Britain’s Borinqueneers Monument

New Britain police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing the Borinqueneers Monument on Beaver Street over the summer.

Graffiti and vandalism to parts of the memorial were discovered on June 6. The cost of cleanup was estimated at around $3,000.

On December 19, police arrested 20-year-old Michael Sharpe in connection with the case. Investigators said when Sharpe was arrested on an unrelated warrant, he gave information about the vandalism of the monument.

Sharpe is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and released on a $500 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

The monument, located at the intersection of Beaver Street, Washington Street and Farmington Avenue, recognizes the contributions of the Borinqueneers 65th Infantry Unit. The outfit was the largest active-duty military unit in US history, based out of Puerto Rico. They served in World Wars I and II and the Korean War.