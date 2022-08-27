Man Critically Injured in Hartford Stabbing

A stabbing in Hartford Saturday night has left a man with critical injuries.

It all unfolded around 8:20 in the area of 755 Main Street.

Officers located a male security guard in his twenties suffering from several stab wounds. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the man and the suspect were acquaintances and that, at this time, it appears this violent assault had nothing to do with the man's occupation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-8477.