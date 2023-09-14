Man dead after accident involving tractor in East Granby

A man is dead after a crash involving a tractor in East Granby on Thursday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area of Floydville Road at about 9:30 a.m. A car crashed into a tractor that was crossing the road.

Police said the tractor driver died as a result of the crash. State police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Granby Resident Trooper's Office at 860-653-5385.