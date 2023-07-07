Man dies after being shot while in car in New Haven

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven Friday afternoon.

According to police, William Brown and 49-year-old Sean Peterson were inside a white Acura when, for reasons unknown, Peterson was shot once in the ribs by Brown.

Brown then drove Peterson to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Peterson unfortunately succumbed to his injury.

"This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Sean Peterson," New Haven Chief of Police Karl Jacobson said.

Brown was taken into custody at the hospital and charged with murder, along with several gun-related charges. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

"I commend our investigators for their thorough and diligent work in bringing the suspect responsible for this crime to justice," added Chief Jacobson.

Police haven't said if Brown was the one who called 911.