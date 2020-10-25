Man Dies After Being Struck by Evading Vehicle in Waterbury

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle that evaded the scene in Waterbury on Thursday.

Officers were called to Wolcott Street around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was driving northbound on Wolcott Street and hit a pedestrian, who was pushing a shopping cart while attempting to cross the street near Pep Boys Auto Parts.

Authorities said the vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on Wolcott Street with the pedestrian, identified as a 67-year-old man, still on the hood.

When the vehicle took a right turn onto Pritchard Avenue, police said the pedestrian rolled off the hood and fell onto the street. Authorities said the vehicle then continued on Pritchard Road towards Stillson Road.

The pedestrian was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. Officers said he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to his head and leg.

On Sunday, authorities said the man passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday. His identity has not been released. Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to determine the man's manner and cause of death.

Waterbury Police

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with any information about the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact Officer Guisto of the Accident Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.