Man Dies After Shooting on Thanksgiving in New Haven

A man has died days after he was shot on Thanksgiving in New Haven.

Officers received 911 calls about a person shot on Sherman Avenue around 1:17 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

According to police, a concerned citizen led responding officers to 45-year-old Lemuel Hamilton, of New Haven, who had been struck by gunfire.

Hamilton was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday morning, Hamilton was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.

