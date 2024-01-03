Windsor

Man found dead inside car in water at Windsor boat launch

police lights generic picture
Archivo

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the water in Windsor.

Environmental conservation officers responded to the Rainbow Reservoir Boat Launch on Tuesday night.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Several agencies responded to the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Windsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us