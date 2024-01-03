Man found dead inside car in water at Windsor boat launch

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is investigating after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the water in Windsor.

Environmental conservation officers responded to the Rainbow Reservoir Boat Launch on Tuesday night.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Several agencies responded to the scene. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

