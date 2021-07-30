Man Found Dead Near Cumberland Farms in Willimantic: PD

Willimantic police are investigating an untimely death on Friday.

Investigators were sent to the area of 1132 Main Street near Cumberland Farms for a report of a male lying in the roadway.

When police arrived, they said they found a man on the side of the roadway. Windham Hospital Paramedics pronounced the male deceased on scene.

The man was identified as a 54-year-old Coventry resident. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The Willimantic Police Departments Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to investigate this incident.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Main Street is closed between Tingly Street and Arnolds Lane at this time. Police said they expect to re-open the area at 6 a.m.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information can call Willimantic Police Department at 860 465-3135 to talk to Sgt Frechette or Detective Sgt Mercado.