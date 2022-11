A man has been taken to the hospital after getting his arm stuck in a luggage belt roller at Tweed Airport in New Haven.

Fire officials said his arm was stuck up to the elbow.

1 person has their arm trapped in the roller. Up to the elbow — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) November 4, 2022

Officials were able to get his arm out and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The extent is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.