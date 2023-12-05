Man hospitalized after shooting in Waterbury Tuesday morning

A 52-year-old man was shot in Waterbury Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 346 Baldwin Street around 8:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim in the road.

They found a man who had sustained gunshot wounds to his legs. The victim was taken to the hospital. Details on his condition were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

