A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the North End of Hartford Tuesday.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 517 Albany Ave around 5:30 p.m. He is described as being in his 30s.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).