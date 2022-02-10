Man in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Gillette Street in Hartford, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a man in his 30's suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.