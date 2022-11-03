Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said they responded to York Street for the reported stabbing a little after 8 p.m.

Responding officers found a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.