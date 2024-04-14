Man injured in Hartford shooting

A man is injured after being shot in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Ashley Street and Sigourney Street around 3 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

While there, police said Saint Francis Hospital reported someone with a gunshot wound arriving for treatment.

According to police, a man in his 20s had been shot. His wounds are described as non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.