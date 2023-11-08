Man injured in hit-and-run in Norwalk

A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Norwalk on Tuesday and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Dispatchers received reports of a crash involving an evading vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street around 5 a.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle had already fled the scene.

The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Investigators did not give details about the extent of the man's injuries.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Detective Daniel Fitzmaurice at (203) 854-3180 or by email at dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be left at the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111, through text by typing "NORWALKPD" and then the message to TIP411 or on Norwalk Police's website.