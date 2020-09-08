Man Killed After Being Ejected During Motorcycle Crash in Tolland

A man has died after state police said he was ejected during a motorcycle crash in Tolland on Monday.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 23-year-old Steven Robert Carr, of Tolland, was driving eastbound on Route 74, also known as Tolland Stage Road, around 3 p.m. when he came upon a sharp right-hand curve, state police said.

Investigators said while negotiating the curve, Carr crossed the double yellow center line into the westbound lane of travel and lost control of the motorcycle.

After that, authorities said motorcycle laid down onto its left side and Carr was ejected.

Carr was transported to Rockville General Hospital, where state police said he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses should call Tpr. Daniel Hill at Troop C at (860) 896-3200.