Tolland

Man Killed After Being Ejected During Motorcycle Crash in Tolland

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A man has died after state police said he was ejected during a motorcycle crash in Tolland on Monday.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 23-year-old Steven Robert Carr, of Tolland, was driving eastbound on Route 74, also known as Tolland Stage Road, around 3 p.m. when he came upon a sharp right-hand curve, state police said.

Investigators said while negotiating the curve, Carr crossed the double yellow center line into the westbound lane of travel and lost control of the motorcycle.

Local

Labor Day Weekend Stats 15 mins ago

Connecticut State Police Respond to More Than 6,300 Calls Over Labor Day Weekend

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Governor Lamont to Participate in Roundtable on Reopening Conn. & COVID-19's Impact

After that, authorities said motorcycle laid down onto its left side and Carr was ejected.

Carr was transported to Rockville General Hospital, where state police said he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses should call Tpr. Daniel Hill at Troop C at (860) 896-3200.

This article tagged under:

TollandConnecticut State Policecrash investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us