Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden

Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday.

Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as 76-year-old Harry Brunson, of Hamden, was treated on scene and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Brunson later died of his injuries at the hospital.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Circular Avenue was closed for several hours while the Hamden Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Brett Ferrara at (475) 201-2127 or by email at bferrara@hamdenpd.com.