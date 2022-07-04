Bridgeport

Man on Scooter Injured, House Struck During Shooting in Bridgeport

A man on a scooter was injured and a house was struck during a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a call from a home within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue shortly before midnight reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they determined multiple shooters fired more than 25 rounds along Stratford Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a home on Stratford Avenue, they said.

A few minutes later, authorities said Bridgeport Hospital reported a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg walking into their emergency room. The man, who is described by police as being 27 and from Waterbury, is reported to have been shot while driving a scooter on Stratford Avenue just before midnight. He is in stable condiiton.

Interviews were conducted and several items of evidence were collected along Stratford Avenue. Detectives are working several leads at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos at (203) 581-5256 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

