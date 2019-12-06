Man Recorded Boy in Store Restroom in Hamden: Police

Police are trying to identify a man who they say approached a 10-year-old boy in a store restroom in Hamden last month.

The suspicious incident happened at the TJ Maxx on Dixwell Avenue on Nov. 22.

The boy was shopping with his guardian when he entered a stall in the store's restroom.

According to the boy, the unidentified man asked him if he was "okay," then began recording him with a cell phone, police said.

The boy left the restroom quickly and told his guardian what happened. The guardian tried to prevent the man from leaving, but he ran from the store towards Dixwell Avenue.

Police believe the man is 18 to 20 years old with black hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Paul Calamita at (203) 230-4030.