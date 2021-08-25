Voluntown

Man Seriously Injured After Hitting Tree, Roll Over Crash in Voluntown

A man has serious injuries after crashing into a tree and rolling his vehicle over in Voluntown on Tuesday night.

State police said the Rhode Island man was traveling southbound on Ekonk Hill Road around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

According to investigators, the vehicle came to a final rest in the right lane of the roadway and was rolled over.

LifeStar transported the man to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

