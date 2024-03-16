Man shot after leaving adult entertainment club in Bridgeport: police

A man was shot after leaving an adult entertainment club in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, according to police.

Dispatchers received reports of shots fired within the 2400 block of Main Street around 12:15 a.m.

Officers said they did not find a victim in the area, but did find a crime scene.

Shortly after, police said a 34-year-old Bridgeport man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury is described as non-life threatening and he is stable condition.

According to investigators, it is believed the man was targeted and was shot on Main Street after leaving the Mystique adult entertainment club.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Pascone at (203) 581-5254 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.