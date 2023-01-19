Man Shot and Killed Inside Multi-Family Home in Waterbury

A man was shot and killed inside a multi-family home on Robbins Street in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the area of 137 Robbins St. at about 7:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a man in a common area of the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after officers got to the scene, according to authorities.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 203-755-1234.