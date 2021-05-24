Man Shot in Stomach in Middletown

A 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach in Middletown on Saturday night and police are asking anyone with information to report it to police.

Police said they responded to the parking lot of Traverse Square at 10:41 p.m. and learned that a resident of the area had transported the victim to the hospital. He is continuing to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Detective N. Peck of the Middletown Police Department’s Street Crime Unit at 860-638-4063.